TJHS, chamber organize Veterans Day ceremony
The West Jefferson Hills Chamber of Commerce, borough councils, veterans and high school students will join together again to celebrate Veterans Day at Thomas Jefferson High School on Nov. 9, beginning at 9 a.m.
The event marks the fourth time the school and community will host a joint ceremony to honor veterans and service members.
The Veterans Day ceremony will pay tribute and recognize all four branches of the service plus the PA Air National Guard and Merchant Marines. The ceremony also will include the presentation of the flag and speeches from veterans, as well as musical performances by the TJHS Band and Chorus. The entire event will be broadcast live and available to view on the high school’s Livestream account.
The ceremony will take place in the auditorium of the school at 310 Old Clairton Road, Jefferson Hills.
Parking is available at the field house parking lot. Reserved parking for veterans and their families is available in the front parking lot. Parking will be available beginning at 8:15 a.m.