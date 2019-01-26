Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Security assessment approved for West Jefferson Hills schools

Stephanie Hacke | Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

The Homeland Security and Law Enforcement coordinator for Allegheny County Emergency Services will conduct a security and vulnerability assessment of all five West Jefferson Hills schools to see where improvements can be made.

Board members on Jan. 22 approved the free assessment.

“It’s really to identify any vulnerabilities, really just to assess and identify any potential safety issues and/or concerns and/or vulnerabilities that we might not even be aware of,” Superintendent Michael Ghilani said.

The district has made a push for security and safety improvements, adding armed officers to all five schools starting this school year, updating entrances and piloting a metal detector program at Thomas Jefferson High School.

The assessment will bring in an extra, trained set of eyes to look at the facilities and see what added security measures can be put in place, said James Modrak, director of security for the district.

“You’re in the buildings day in and day out, so this allows for another set of eyes in here that’s coming in completely new,” he said.

The county coordinator will walk the schools, along with the district’s administration building, with district staffers to identify vulnerabilities.

“They’re looking at everything from windows, shades, doors, locks, procedures, protocols,” said Scott Milburn, assistant superintendent of secondary education. “We want to know where we stand on best practices. It will benchmark us against other like school districts.”

The district is constantly looking for ways to improve security in all buildings, including at the new $95 million Thomas Jefferson High School, Modrak said.

They’re also still piloting a metal detector program at Thomas Jefferson High School.

Principal Pete Murphy said he estimates about 125 to 130 of the 920 students at the school go through the metal detector pilot on a given day.

“We’re still working at it here,” Milburn said. “It’s still a pilot. … The key is how long it takes to search every bag.”

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me