18 Harrison roads on list for township’s 2019 road program

Harrison is planning to resurface 18 roads this year.

The township is now seeking bids for the work. Bids are due to the township’s engineer, NIRA Consulting Engineers, by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26.

The township is expecting the work to cost about $350,000, according to the bid advertisement.

Roads included in the township’s 2019 road program are:

• Warner Alley

• Carlisle Street

• Cambridge Street

• Minnesota Avenue

• Pitt Alley

• Amazon Alley

• Virginia Way

• Orinoco Alley

• Montana Avenue

• Chestnut Street

• Westminster Alley

• Ross Street

• Elbrook Drive

• Roosevelt Street

• Jefferson Avenue

• Lilac Alley

• Parkway Avenue

Also on the list is “Alley #3,” which is located between Poplar and Maple streets and runs between Freeport and Spring Hill roads.

Copies of the bid documents can be examined at the township secretary’s office at the municipal building or at NIRA Consulting Engineers.

The bids will be opened publicly and read aloud immediately after the closing time for receipt of bids at NIRA’s office at 950 Fifth Ave. in Coraopolis.

The township is also planning to seal coat, or “tar-and-chip,” nine alleys and lanes this year. Bids for that work were due by March 15.

Two companies submitted bids, according to Raymond Antonelli Jr., vice president of NIRA Consulting Engineers. Russell Standard submitted the lower bid, $72,549; Midland Asphalt Materials bid $138,920.

Russell Standard’s bid is about 34 percent more than the $54,000 officials had estimated the work to cost. Antonelli said he didn’t know if that would pose a problem.

“Russell Standard increased their price per square yard by 52 percent from last year to this year,” he said. “This years project is only 7.6 percent less in terms of the total square yards of seal coating to be performed.

With bids for the road program being opened on Tuesday, Antonelli said the township will know how much that work will cost be able to consider both projects at their March 28 meeting.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .