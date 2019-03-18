Alle-Kiski fire, ambulance companies get grants from state gaming proceeds
Several Alle-Kiski Valley Area fire departments and ambulance companies are getting money from the Pennsylvania Fire Company and Ambulance Service grant program.
The money comes from state gaming proceeds. It can be used to build, repair or renovate a fire company or ambulance service’s primary structure; buy or fix firefighting, ambulance or rescue equipment; take part in training seminars and workshops; or pay down debt.
Organizations must apply to get an award.
Local companies receiving funding are:
• Fawn Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1: $11,513
• Fawn Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 2: $11,513
• Harrison Hills Fire Co. No. 4: $13,327
• West Deer EMS: $7,155
• West Deer Volunteer Fire Co. No. 3: $14,811
• West Deer Volunteer Fire Dept. No. 2: $14,152
• West Deer Volunteer Fire Dept. No. 1: $11,513
• Lower Burrell Fire Co. No. 3: $13,822
• Lower Burrell Fire Co. No. 3 EMS: $7,155
• Lower Burrell Fire Co. No. 1: $11,668
• Markle Volunteer Fire Dept.: $13,327
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .