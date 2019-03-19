Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny Angler in Tarentum to offer discounts, food at grand reopening
Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny Angler in Tarentum to offer discounts, food at grand reopening

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 4:53 p.m

52 minutes ago

In the run-up to the opening of trout season next month, Allegheny Angler in Tarentum will hold its grand reopening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The longtime bait-and-tackle shop at 200 Ross St., rallied back after a fire closed it for more than four months. Although the business sustained mostly water damage, the owners bought the building and took the opportunity to refresh the shop.

“Everybody get in here and see what the place looks like,” said one of the owners, Rick DeMichele.

Food, beverages and 10 percent discounts will be plentiful for the grand opening, he said.

Allegheny Angler is one of only several independent bait shops offering up local river and fish reports from local anglers.

With its million dollar view of the Tarentum Bridge and the Allegheny River, the bait shop’s prime location near a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission boat ramp under the bridge and Route 28 makes it a favorite haunt for fishermen.

The store carries about a dozen varieties of live bait as well as an extensive selection of rods and reels, tackle, and great fish stories.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.


Allegheny Angler Partner Ed DeMichel works on wrapping a online order to be shipped out when the store is under renovation from fire damage the occurred last fall.
