Armstrong County job fair coming March 28 to Apollo-Ridge | TribLIVE.com
Armstrong County job fair coming March 28 to Apollo-Ridge

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, March 15, 2019 10:08 a.m
A Job Fair is scheduled March 28, 2019, 3-5 p.m. in the Apollo-Ridge High School gymnasium in Kiski Township.

The Armstrong County Counselors Association will hold a career and job fair March 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Apollo-Ridge High School gymnasium in Kiski Township.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees should register on the events tab at PACareerLink.pa.gov

Two free job fair preparation seminars are available on Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the PA CareerLink, 11931 State Route 85, Suite E, in Kittanning; and March 27 at 10 a.m. at the Apollo Memorial Library, 219 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Apollo.

Job seekers are urged to update and bring multiple copies of their resumes, pens, a notebook and business cards if they have them.

A list of employers registered for event will be available after March 16 by sending an email request to: RA-LI-BWDP-Kittanning@pa.gov.

Apollo-Ridge High School is located at 1825 State Route 56 in Kiski Township.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

