Arnold woman a no-show for hearing related to killing of New Kensington cop

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

An Arnold woman awaiting trial on charges she helped the man accused of shooting New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw during a traffic stop in late 2017 is on the run.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Lisa Harrington on Monday after she failed to appear in court for a hearing to schedule her upcoming trial on charges that she hindered the apprehension of Rahmael Sal Holt following the Nov. 17, 2017, shooting of Shaw.

Harrington is charged with three counts in connection with allegations that she helped Holt avoid capture in the days after the shooting. Authorities also suggested Harrington may have removed the suspected murder weapon from one of the homes Holt briefly visited while he avoided capture.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway issued a bench warrant for Harrington and ordered that she be detained indefinitely. The judge said she will revoke Harrington’s bond, meaning she will remain in jail until her case concludes.

According to court records, Harrington has been free since she posted $75,000 bond following her arrest in December 2017.

She is among a group of Holt’s friends and family members who were accused of helping him avoid capture.

Two other women, Lakita Caine, 41, and her daughter, Taylor Mitchell, 20, pleaded guilty last year in Westmoreland County to hindering the apprehension of a fugitive. Caine was sentenced to serve three to seven years in prison. Mitchell served an 11 1/2 to 23 month jail sentence.

Earlier this month, Holt’s cousin, Marcel R. Mason, 30, of Duquesne, was found guilty of a hindering Holt’s apprehension following a one-day non-jury trial in Allegheny County.

After convicting Mason, Allegheny County Common Pleas Court Judge Kevin G. Sasinoski revoked Mason’s nominal bond and ordered him held in the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bond pending sentencing scheduled for June 4.

Mason’s girlfriend, Aysa R. Benson, 31, and Holt’s mother, Sherry Holt, 48, both of Pittsburgh, are charged in Allegheny County for allegedly providing police false information about Holt’s whereabouts after the shooting.

Benson and Sherry Holt are both tentatively scheduled for trial June 27, according to online dockets.

Meanwhile, Holt, 30, of Harrison, is awaiting trial in Westmoreland County for first-degree murder. Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty against Holt. His trial is scheduled to begin before Hathaway in August.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .