Arnold woman who missed court date related to New Kensington cop killing turns herself in

It turns out, an Arnold woman likely wasn’t on the lam when she failed to appear in court for a hearing earlier this week.

She just didn’t know when she was supposed to be in court.

Lisa Harrington, 33, told a judge she believed her hearing on Monday had been scheduled for another day, said Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar.

Harrington is awaiting trial on charges she hindered police in their efforts to apprehend Rahmael Sal Holt, the Allegheny County man charged with killing New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw on Nov. 17, 2017.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway issued a bench warrant for Harrington after she failed to appear in court for a hearing to schedule her upcoming trial.

The judge initially said Harrington would be detained and held in jail until her trial. According to court records, though, Hathaway on Tuesday decided to allow Harrington to remain free on $75,000 bond.

Lazar said Harrington is almost nine months pregnant.

Harrington’s trial is scheduled to begin in June.

Holt, 30, of Harrison, was is awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Shaw, who police said was gunned down following a traffic stop in New Kensington.

Holt was arrested after a four-day manhunt. Investigators contend Harrington and other friends and family members lied to police about Holt’s whereabouts during the search.

Westmoreland County prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty against Holt, whose trial is scheduled to begin in August.

