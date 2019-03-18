Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Bouquet Park Pool raising money to open this summer | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Bouquet Park Pool raising money to open this summer

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, March 18, 2019 4:31 p.m
The Bouquet Park Pool in Springdale is hoping to raise money to stay open this year.

Bouquet Park Pool in Springdale could remain closed for the summer if its board of directors can’t raise another $3,000 to cover mounting expenses.

“We’re trying to raise a total of $20,000 to open up the pool,” said Richard Kern, pool board member. “We’re up to $17,000 now.”

The membership-based, nonprofit community pool opened in 1965. Board members say operating costs have increased over the years as water rates have gone up, membership has declined and repairs have mounted. Its annual operating budget of about $75,000 is raised through membership costs and fundraisers.

Pool officials dealt with a few unexpected expenses last year that have carried over into this year, including $10,000 for a new heater for the pool. That’s on top of annual expenses such as insurance, property taxes, payroll and ongoing repairs to the pool’s liner. Replacing the liner with a new one would cost between $50,000 and $100,000.

“It’s a lot of work to do every spring before the pool opens,” Kern said.

He said the board met with its members and told them they likely wouldn’t open this year unless they raise $20,000 and would consider bankruptcy protection if they didn’t meet the goal.

Many of the members agreed to pay an additional maintenance fee this year, accounting for the $17,000 raised so far, Kern said.

The pool typically opens for the season on Memorial Day weekend, but volunteers begin prepping the pool around the beginning of April. While the pool is membership-based, it also also holds several community days each summer when it is open to anyone.

“We have now seen a lot of our children and nephews and nieces grow up and we’d like to keep it for the future and provide that benefit for the community,” Kern said.

People looking to donate to Bouquet Park Pool or become a member should call 724-351-1865 or write to Allegheny Valley Swimming Pool Association, P.O. Box 172, Springdale, PA 15144. Checks should be made out to the Allegheny Valley Swimming Pool Association.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

