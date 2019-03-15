Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Bowling fundraiser set at Nesbit’s Lanes for Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Bowling fundraiser set at Nesbit’s Lanes for Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, March 15, 2019 5:27 p.m
889707_web1_Nesbit-s-Lanes
Nesbit’s Lanes at 3501 Leechburg Road in Plum.
889707_web1_animal-protector-gift-baskets
Various gift baskets being raffled off at Animal Protectors’ 12th annual Pins for Pets fundraiser at Nesbit’s Lanes.

About an hour ago

St. Patrick’s Day for most will be a time for celebration and merriment, but it can also be an opportunity to support local charities.

Folks at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, a no-kill shelter in New Kensington, plan to achieve both at the 12th annual Pins for Pets fundraiser Sunday at Nesbit’s Lanes in Plum.

Bowling starts at 3 p.m. at 3501 Leechburg Road.

Tickets are $20. That includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, two slices of pizza, cake, pop and snacks.

They’re available at the shelter, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, and at the door.

Organizers Elayne Dolny and Rachel Crofutt hope to get at least 125 participants this year and best last year’s collection of $4,800.

“Our shelter is donation-based, so this is the way we run,” Dolny said. “It’s not just run on volunteers: We really depend on the community coming out and helping to raise some money for this.”

The gift basket raffle has already begun. There are about 25 baskets, some with various pet products and treats. There’s also a chance to win two tickets to a Penguins hockey game.

People can go to the bowling alley and buy basket raffle tickets prior to the start of the event, and they do not have to be present to win.

Other activities on Sunday include a 50/50 and calendar raffle along with shelter merchandise sales.

Members of Animal Protectors will be on hand to bowl, share information about the shelter and show photos of adoptable animals.

“It’s great when people working toward a same goal can go out and have fun,” Dolny said. “We have a good time.”

She said the event has been at Nesbit’s the past 12 years, and the staff has been very accommodating.

Call 724-226-8765 for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.