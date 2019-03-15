Bowling fundraiser set at Nesbit’s Lanes for Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

St. Patrick’s Day for most will be a time for celebration and merriment, but it can also be an opportunity to support local charities.

Folks at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, a no-kill shelter in New Kensington, plan to achieve both at the 12th annual Pins for Pets fundraiser Sunday at Nesbit’s Lanes in Plum.

Bowling starts at 3 p.m. at 3501 Leechburg Road.

Tickets are $20. That includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, two slices of pizza, cake, pop and snacks.

They’re available at the shelter, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, and at the door.

Organizers Elayne Dolny and Rachel Crofutt hope to get at least 125 participants this year and best last year’s collection of $4,800.

“Our shelter is donation-based, so this is the way we run,” Dolny said. “It’s not just run on volunteers: We really depend on the community coming out and helping to raise some money for this.”

The gift basket raffle has already begun. There are about 25 baskets, some with various pet products and treats. There’s also a chance to win two tickets to a Penguins hockey game.

People can go to the bowling alley and buy basket raffle tickets prior to the start of the event, and they do not have to be present to win.

Other activities on Sunday include a 50/50 and calendar raffle along with shelter merchandise sales.

Members of Animal Protectors will be on hand to bowl, share information about the shelter and show photos of adoptable animals.

“It’s great when people working toward a same goal can go out and have fun,” Dolny said. “We have a good time.”

She said the event has been at Nesbit’s the past 12 years, and the staff has been very accommodating.

Call 724-226-8765 for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .