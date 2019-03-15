Bumped compact car bounces into Tahoe at foot of Tarentum Bridge

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A compact car that had been struck by a truck Friday afternoon jumped a curb and smashed into a new pickup on display at Nick Chevrolet at the foot of the Tarentum Bridge in Tarentum.

A Lower Burrell woman told Tarentum police she was stopped the ramp from West Seventh Avenue to the bridge when the Chevrolet Sonic she was driving was sideswiped by a large truck.

“He kept going,” said the woman whose name wasn’t available.

The Sonic, which, ironically she had purchased at Nick’s, smashed into a new Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the Nick sales lot right next to the road.

The truck driver drove across the Tarentum Bridge and then returned to talk with officers, police said. He told police he had come down the Ross Street hill (Route 366) to get onto the bridge when, he claimed, the car veered into his truck. His name wasn’t available.

The Sonic was towed and a Tarentum sergeant took the Hastings Drive woman home.

The Tahoe was taken to Nick’s repair shop.

No charges have been filed. Tarentum police are continuing to investigate.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.