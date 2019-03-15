Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Bumped compact car bounces into Tahoe at foot of Tarentum Bridge | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Bumped compact car bounces into Tahoe at foot of Tarentum Bridge

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, March 15, 2019 9:07 p.m
889307_web1_vnd-tarcrash2-031619
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Tarentum police say this vehicle collided with a box truck on Ross Street in Tarentum near the Tarentum Bridge on Friday, March 15, 2019.
889307_web1_vnd-tarcrash3-031619
This Chevrolet Tahoe was parked when it was damaged in a wreck at the foot of Tarentum Bridge. Tarentum police are investigating.

55 minutes ago

A compact car that had been struck by a truck Friday afternoon jumped a curb and smashed into a new pickup on display at Nick Chevrolet at the foot of the Tarentum Bridge in Tarentum.

A Lower Burrell woman told Tarentum police she was stopped the ramp from West Seventh Avenue to the bridge when the Chevrolet Sonic she was driving was sideswiped by a large truck.

“He kept going,” said the woman whose name wasn’t available.

The Sonic, which, ironically she had purchased at Nick’s, smashed into a new Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the Nick sales lot right next to the road.

The truck driver drove across the Tarentum Bridge and then returned to talk with officers, police said. He told police he had come down the Ross Street hill (Route 366) to get onto the bridge when, he claimed, the car veered into his truck. His name wasn’t available.

The Sonic was towed and a Tarentum sergeant took the Hastings Drive woman home.

The Tahoe was taken to Nick’s repair shop.

No charges have been filed. Tarentum police are continuing to investigate.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.