Democrats pick IUP professor Susan Boser to replace retired state Sen. Don White, GOP choice to come | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, March 17, 2019 4:35 p.m
Democratic committee members have nominated Susan Boser to be their candidate in the race to fill the remaining term of former state Sen. Don White.

Brandon Cwalina, press secretary with the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, confirmed Boser was nominated Sunday afternoon by members of Armstrong, Butler, Indiana, and Westmoreland Democratic committees.

Boser, 62, is an Indiana University of Pennsylvania professor. She was selected over Tony DeLoret, 57, for the nomination. DeLoret is a restaurateur from Indiana.

Boser released a statement on her official Facebook page.

“Thank you so much to all the committee people who came out today,” she wrote. “I am honored and humbled to have your support. My team and I are ready to hit the ground running and get to work for the 41st district.”

Cwalina said the nomination will now go to the state executive committee for official approval.

White, R-Indiana, resigned from the seat he had held since 2001 at the end of February, leaving nearly two years in his unexpired term.

Balloting to fill White’s unexpired term will be held during the May 21 primary.

Boser made an unsuccessful run for Congress last fall against incumbent Republican Rep. Glenn Thompson.

Republicans are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at the Lenape Heights Golf Resort in Manor Township to select their nominee.

On the GOP side, Joe Pittman 42, of Indiana, a longtime aide to White, has said he will run.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

