Freeport Road in East Deer to go down to one lane again while bridge project completed
Valley News Dispatch

Freeport Road in East Deer to go down to one lane again while bridge project completed

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, March 18, 2019 4:13 p.m
Construction on the bridge over Baileys Run along Freeport Road in East Deer is expected to resume the first week of April.

The project began last summer and the bridge, located in front of the Creighton post office, was down to one lane with traffic alternating using temporary traffic signals. Both lanes were reopened during the winter until the second phase of the project could begin this spring.

Officials with Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners announced Monday an alternating traffic pattern again will be implemented and controlled by temporary traffic signals beginning next month.

Construction is expected to be complete in late June. The schedule could change due to bad weather.

The bridge is the last full bridge replacement in Allegheny County as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. When complete, 52 bridges will have been fully replaced in Allegheny County as part of the statewide project.

The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

