Harmar to fill vacancy on board of supervisors

Harmar officials are expected to fill a vacant seat on the township’s board of supervisors when they meet Thursday.

Township secretary Ian Fitzgerald said two people applied for the position by Thursday’s deadline.

The seat was left empty after Patricia Janoski submitted a letter of resignation effective Feb. 12. No reason was given.

Janoski, 80, was serving the sixth and final year of her term as supervisor.

The person picked to fill the seat will serve for the rest of this year.

Supervisors meet at 6 p.m. at the township’s municipal building at 701 Freeport Road.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .