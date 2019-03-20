Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Harrison loses chairmen of planning, recreation boards | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Harrison loses chairmen of planning, recreation boards

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 1:51 p.m
Harrison will be seeking new members for its recreation board and planning commission after the heads of both submitted their resignations.

Jason Paulovich is resigning from the planning commission; Joshua Nulph is stepping down from the township’s recreation board.

Paulovich, 43, said he is leaving the five-member planning commission only because he and his wife, Shannon, are buying a home outside of the township.

Paulovich, who works for an engineering company, has been on the commission for three years and has chaired it since the death of previous chairman David Barnas in August 2017.

“I’m kind of sad to go,” Paulovich said Wednesday.

Nulph said he is leaving the recreation board because of his work schedule and not having time to devote to it. Nulph, 21, is studying finance through Liberty University and starting his own consulting business.

He had been a member of the recreation board for three years, and its chairman for going on two years.

Nulph said he will continue to be involved in the township.

“If I have learned anything over the last year, though, it is that you do not have to be in a position of leadership to make change, and that is what I will continue to do,” he said in his resignation letter. “This is my home, and I am incredibly proud of it. I will stay involved as much as work allows. I will be present, I will be active, and I will continue to do my part in moving Harrison Township forward.”

Last year, Nulph ran as a Republican for the state House 33rd District against State Rep. Frank Dermody, D-Oakmont. Nulph lost the election, but garnered 45 percent of the vote against the well-known, veteran incumbent who has held the seat since 1991.

Nulph said he will not be running for any office in this year’s election, but he said nothing is off the table yet for 2020.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

