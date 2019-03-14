Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Highlands High School band to perform at Grove City College | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Highlands High School band to perform at Grove City College

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, March 14, 2019 4:14 p.m
882215_web1_vnd-concertband-031519
Courtesy of Highlands High School
The Highlands High School concert band will perform with the Grove City College concert and wind ensemble bands on Friday, March 14, 2019.

About an hour ago

The Highlands High School concert band will get a chance to show off their skills Friday at Grove City College.

The band and its director, Matthew Beresik, were invited to perform at Grove City by Andrew Erb, the college’s director of bands, who was impressed after seeing the band perform last year.

“They were very impressive,” Erb said. “They sounded really good.”

Erb, who formerly resided and taught in the Alle-Kiski Valley, has worked with Beresik in the past and is spearheading an initiative to bring back alumni to the college. Beresik is a graduate of Grove City College.

“It’s a pretty exciting opportunity,” Beresik said.

The Highlands band will perform three symphonic dance pieces prior to the college’s regular concert band and wind ensemble band performances on Friday. The event is free and open to the public.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Pew Fine Arts Center/Ketler Auditorium. A reception for all the performers and audience will be held immediately after the concert.

About 80 students will take part in the event and will have the chance to perform on a bigger stage and talk with college students about their experiences.

Beresik said the band doesn’t usually perform its concert until May, so the pressure is on to perfect their performance this early in the year. They’ll get a chance to practice for about an hour before the concert to get used to being on a different stage.

Beresik said he’s happy the opportunity can bring some recognition to the students and the district.

“They have a positive influence on our community and it’s going beyond our community,” Beresik said.

This will be the second time a Highlands band has gotten to perform at the college. Beresik said the marching band also participated in the college’s homecoming parade last fall.

“It was a good experience for the kids,” he said. “They were very well received.”

For those who can’t make it to the concert will also be live-streamed on the college’s website at https://livestream.com/accounts/13431056/events/7321826.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.