Highlands sets calendar for 2019-20 school year | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Highlands sets calendar for 2019-20 school year

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:21 a.m
Students in the Highlands School District will start the 2019-20 school year on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The school board on Monday approved the calendar for the new school year.

The Thanksgiving break will start with a half-day for students on Nov. 27, with no school on Nov. 28 and 29. Schools will also be closed on Dec. 2.

The Christmas break will run from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

In 2020, the spring break will run from April 9 through April 13.

There will also be no school for students on Oct. 16, Feb. 18 and March 12. The school boar approved setting those dates as Act 80 days.

The last day for students and graduation are scheduled for June 5, 2020.

Snow make-up day

For the current school year, the board has scheduled Monday, April 22 as a snow make-up day.

The calendar for the 2019-20 school year includes four make-up days — Jan. 20, 2020; Feb. 17, 2020; April 9, 2020; and April 13, 2020. Schools will be closed on those dates, unless used as make-up days.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

