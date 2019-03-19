Highlands sets calendar for 2019-20 school year

No school Dates that Highlands School District schools are scheduled to be closed in the 2019-20 school year: = Sept. 2: Labor Day = Oct. 16: Act 80 day = Nov. 1 : Clerical day = Nov. 11: Parent/teacher conferences = Nov. 28, 29: Thanksgiving break = Dec. 2: Schools closed = Dec. 23-31, Jan. 1: Holiday break = Jan. 20: Schools closed, or make-up day = Feb. 17: Schools closed, or make-up day = Feb. 18: Act 80 day = March 12: Act 80 day = March 27: Teacher clerical = March 30: Professional development day = April 9: Schools closed, or make-up day = April 10, 13: Schools closed, or make-up day = May 25: Memorial Day Source: Highlands School District 2019-20 school calendar

Students in the Highlands School District will start the 2019-20 school year on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The school board on Monday approved the calendar for the new school year.

The Thanksgiving break will start with a half-day for students on Nov. 27, with no school on Nov. 28 and 29. Schools will also be closed on Dec. 2.

The Christmas break will run from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

In 2020, the spring break will run from April 9 through April 13.

There will also be no school for students on Oct. 16, Feb. 18 and March 12. The school boar approved setting those dates as Act 80 days.

The last day for students and graduation are scheduled for June 5, 2020.

Snow make-up day

For the current school year, the board has scheduled Monday, April 22 as a snow make-up day.

The calendar for the 2019-20 school year includes four make-up days — Jan. 20, 2020; Feb. 17, 2020; April 9, 2020; and April 13, 2020. Schools will be closed on those dates, unless used as make-up days.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .