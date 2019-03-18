Highlands taps Texas firm for security

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

After rescinding a contract with a security firm over what Highlands School District officials called “disturbing” social media posts, the school board Monday approved a two-year agreement for guard services with a Texas firm.

The agreement with Champion National Security started Monday. The company, based in Richardson, Texas, will provide uniformed guards at a standard hourly rate of $17.58, with a holiday and overtime rate of $26.36.

In February, the school board voted to end its security contract with Gentile & Associates of Center Township, Beaver County, on March 15 and approved a contract with Olympia Security Group, of Chartiers Township, Washington County, to start Monday.

But within two days, the district announced it would not be going forward on the contract with Olympia.

At a school board meeting last week, substitute Superintendent Monique Mawhinney said residents alerted her and other district officials to images and phrases posted to Olympia’s corporate Facebook page referencing guns and violence.

Among the concerning posts was an image of James Bond actor Daniel Craig with the words, “Be polite, be courteous, show professionalism and have a plan to kill everyone in the room.”

Marcus Staley, owner and CEO of Olympia Security Group, previously said the company did not intend to cause any alarm with the posts, and that they “have a little fun” with their Facebook page.

Staley said the James Bond post was removed after Highlands raised its concern.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .