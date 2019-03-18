Highlands to publish names of tax delinquents

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

It would be foolish for those who owe back property taxes in the Highlands School District not to pay up or start making payments by April 1.

The school board Monday approved publishing the names of property owners who are delinquent in their real estate taxes beginning on April 1.

The names will be posted to the district’s website.

District business Manager Lori Byron could not say Monday night how much in real estate taxes the district is owed. At a meeting in February, she said the district is owed more than $11 million in delinquent taxes.

Property owners can get their names removed from the list before it’s published by paying what they owe, or arranging for a payment plan, by March 31, according to a notice from the district.

The district is encouraging those who are delinquent to arrange a payment plan with the district’s delinquent real estate tax collector, the law firm of Weiss Burkardt Kramer.

The firm was named as the district’s delinquent real estate tax collector in January 2018. It also serves as the district’s solicitor.

