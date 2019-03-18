Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Highlands to publish names of tax delinquents | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Highlands to publish names of tax delinquents

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, March 18, 2019 11:00 p.m
901461_web1_web-highlandshighschool.1

24 minutes ago

It would be foolish for those who owe back property taxes in the Highlands School District not to pay up or start making payments by April 1.

The school board Monday approved publishing the names of property owners who are delinquent in their real estate taxes beginning on April 1.

The names will be posted to the district’s website.

District business Manager Lori Byron could not say Monday night how much in real estate taxes the district is owed. At a meeting in February, she said the district is owed more than $11 million in delinquent taxes.

Property owners can get their names removed from the list before it’s published by paying what they owe, or arranging for a payment plan, by March 31, according to a notice from the district.

The district is encouraging those who are delinquent to arrange a payment plan with the district’s delinquent real estate tax collector, the law firm of Weiss Burkardt Kramer.

The firm was named as the district’s delinquent real estate tax collector in January 2018. It also serves as the district’s solicitor.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.