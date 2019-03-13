Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Leechburg police seeking known suspect accused of robbing Market Street Sunoco
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg police seeking known suspect accused of robbing Market Street Sunoco

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 7:17 p.m
877665_web1_vnd-LeechRob3-031319
Leechburg police say this man filmed by a store surveillance camera the Sunoco convenience store along Market Street is Travis Haun, of Leechburg. They accuse Haun, 36, of grabbing cash from the register Tuesday night. Police on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 asked anyone who sees him or knows where he is to call them at 724-842-8531.

Leechburg police are searching for a borough man who is suspected of robbing the Sunoco store on Market Street on Tuesday night.

Police are looking for Travis M. Haun, 36.

Leechburg Officer in Charge Jason Schaeffer alleges that Haun went into the store at 265 Market St. at about 11 p.m.

“When the clerk opened the cash register, Haun jumped up on the counter, pushed the clerk out of the way and jumped down. He reached into the cash register and left,” Schaeffer told the Tribune-Review.

The robber grabbed $71 and was last seen running along Market Street.

The surveillance photo and description has been circulated with area police.

When arrested, Haun will be charged robbery, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment , theft and receiving property, Schaeffer said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Leechburg police at 724-842-8531.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

