Leechburg police seeking known suspect accused of robbing Market Street Sunoco

Leechburg police are searching for a borough man who is suspected of robbing the Sunoco store on Market Street on Tuesday night.

Police are looking for Travis M. Haun, 36.

Leechburg Officer in Charge Jason Schaeffer alleges that Haun went into the store at 265 Market St. at about 11 p.m.

“When the clerk opened the cash register, Haun jumped up on the counter, pushed the clerk out of the way and jumped down. He reached into the cash register and left,” Schaeffer told the Tribune-Review.

The robber grabbed $71 and was last seen running along Market Street.

The surveillance photo and description has been circulated with area police.

When arrested, Haun will be charged robbery, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment , theft and receiving property, Schaeffer said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Leechburg police at 724-842-8531.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .