Leechburg police to get new uniform patches

The seven police officers working for the Leechburg police department will be receiving new patches emblazoned with their county and borough.

“Ever since I can remember, the patch and the uniforms have stayed the same here. Everybody wanted a change,” newly appointed police Chief Jason Schaeffer said.

The patch, with the words Leechburg Police written in white at the top, is marked with an outline of Armstrong County, with Leechburg designated with a white star. It boasts the year the borough was founded, 1850. In the background, there is a black and white American flag marked with a thin, blue line.

Schaeffer said he started working on the design after all of the officers in the department approached him about changing the patches and the uniforms.

“I spoke with all the officers … and got their opinions on what they would like to see inside the patch, and, once I had the design figured out, I went back to all the officers to look at,” he said. “They all loved it. We agreed and it went before council and they also agreed. So now we’re getting them produced.”

Schaeffer ordered the patches on Wednesday. He couldn’t immediately say when they might be done.

