New Kensington police searching for missing woman | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington police searching for missing woman

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, March 15, 2019 3:28 p.m
Police say Dana Pfund has been missing since Thursday, March 15, 2019.

New Kensington police are looking for woman who was reported missing on Thursday.

New Kensington police Chief Bob Deringer said Dana Nicole Pfund, 30, was last seen Thursday on Johnson Street in Lower Burrell.

She hasn’t spoken with her mother, Dianne Pfund, since Monday night.

Dianne Pfund told the Tribune-Review on Thursday that this is unusual behavior for her daughter.

She said she normally talks with Dana multiple times a day.

“I had a neighbor of mine go over and check and it doesn’t look like she’s been in the house for several days,” Dianne Pfund said. “She does have a history of drug use and she’s currently in rehab but she hasn’t been attending. She has not been reporting to her probation officer.”

Deringer said officers spoke with at least two men who said Pfund had been with them in the past couple of days. Police twice went to her house along Marlboro Drive, but she wasn’t there.

“I don’t consider it a missing, endangered person. It’s just she isn’t returning her family’s phone calls,” Deringer said. “We have spoken to two males in the last couple of days that have positive identification of being with her and her staying at their house.”

Pfund is a 5-foot-eight and 155 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Kensington police at 724-339-7534.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

