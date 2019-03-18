Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament teacher honored

In the familyJane Thimons â€™70 is part of a Saint Joseph High School family legacy dating back to the 1930s, when her mother, Eileen Kamenjar Heretick, graduated in 1939.Other family graduates include:Sisters â€" Therese Heretick Lloyd â€™66 and Kathleen Heretick Yeasted â€™68Husband â€" Joseph Thimons â€™69Children â€" Todd Thimons â€™96 and Christy Thimons Dom â€™01 2019 Spirit of Saint Joseph Award recipients â€¢ The Rev. Paul G. Henne, posthumouslyâ€¢ Thomas Octaveâ€¢ John W. Regoli, Jr. â€™82, posthumouslyâ€¢ The Scott Sisters, CSJ (Sister Eileen â€™47, posthumously; Sister Jeanne â€™49; Sister Rosaleen â€™51)â€¢ Jane Thimons â€™70

The minute this woman meets you she reaches out to wrap her arms around you.

She is a hugger.

As the first-graders entrusted to her care leave school for the day at Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Natrona Heights, she squeezes them close and tells them how much she cares for them.

There just might be a symbolic meaning to her hugging because Jane Thimons certainly embraces life in every capacity.

She’s full or energy as she stands in front of her class, watching her students’ every move, correcting them, instructing them, talking to them or sometimes just observing these youngsters. Class after class of students have walked through her classroom, and are better for it, say those who know her and have been taught by her.

Well deserved

Thimons, 66, of Natrona Heights, is more than a teacher. She’s dedicated her life to sharing knowledge and shaping the minds of youth.

Teaching is her calling.

Thimons will be recognized for this passion to education when she is honored with a Spirit of Saint Joseph Award on March 23 at the Oakmont Country Club Ballroom.

The Spirit of Saint Joseph Awards is described as recognizing alumni and friends whose everyday lives exemplify that of our patron — living the ordinary in extraordinary ways, an email from the organizer says. The correspondence adds that these are the people who quietly bring Saint Joseph High School’s mission of preparing students for college, life, and heaven to life through their humble, selfless service and support — role models for us all.

A 1970 graduate of Saint Joseph High School, Thimons credits devoted teachers with sparking her dream of becoming an elementary school teacher, says Beverly K. Kaniecki, principal of Saint Joseph High School in Natrona Heights.

“She is ‘paying it forward’ by setting the foundation for her students to discover and develop their own dreams,” says Kaniecki. “But her work extends far beyond academic success. With profound humility, Jane Thimons has inspired generations within our region to be loving and faith filled. Students fondly remember her ‘signature hug,’ which she gives to every student as he or she leaves the classroom at the end of the school day.

Former students still look forward to that hug as adults. It is an honor to recognize Jane Thimons with a 2019 Spirit of Saint Joseph Award. Her life’s work beautifully illustrates the essence of this award — living the ordinary in extraordinary ways.”

Thimons says she is honored to receive the award. She says she’s been able to live her lifelong dream because of the support of her husband, Joe, their children and her entire family.

“They know this is my calling, and they’ve always encouraged me because they know I love teaching at a Catholic school because faith is so important to me,” says Thimons, who also tutors children several days a week after school. “My family knows I want to help these children make good choices and live the Gospel.

When a student comes back and tells me I was their favorite teacher that gives me a great feeling. That means I made a difference in their life.”

She loves teaching

Thimons, who has been teaching first grade for 31 years, after years as a third-grade instructor, says it’s not work, it’s a calling, and it’s one she wants to continue to do.

She’s been asked when she might retire, but that isn’t in her lesson plan today or in the near future.

Her mind is focused on teaching math on a recent Tuesday. She’s divided students into pairs so they can help each other with deciphering how many “10s” and how many “ones” are in each number she writes on the chalkboard.

You won’t see a teacher’s desk in her

classroom because she’s not one to sit behind it, she says. Thimons prefers to be in the middle of it all, walking among the students and often leaning over to see what they are doing or being close by to answer any questions.

“In math, you have to use your head,” she tells them. “And make sure you are discussing the answers with your partner. You have to communicate with your classmate.”

In between math problems, she has them take a break to stand up and stretch. She even has them dance and stretch.

“I know the floss dance,” she says with a smile. “They did have to show me, though. They learn from me, but I learn a lot of things from them, too.”

A perfect match

Thimons and a classroom just go together, says Toni Jones, a teacher’s aide at the school.

“She is perfect for the spirit award. I can’t explain it, but you can just see her love for this job when you watch her — knowing this is where she wants to be. This classroom is a part of her, and she loves every minute of it,” says Jones.

The children enjoy being in her class. “She’s a nice teacher, and we learn a lot from her,” says Chase Wassel, 7. “Her class is never boring.”

“She is sweet and caring, and she gives us hugs, always,” says Ashley Stonfer, 7. “She was my mother’s teacher. She tries to do different things every day. She makes learning fun.”

“It’s still a challenge for me every day,” she says. “After all these years, I am eager to get up and go into my classroom and do what I need to do to get ready for the day. I can’t imagine not being in the classroom. I feel this is my special place, and I have been called to share this talent with the children. This is my dream job.”

More than books

Thimons’ philosophy extends past reading, writing and arithmetic. It encompasses a spiritual curriculum of God and faith. She prays with her students and each year has a religious theme. This year it’s “God’s Bright Stars,” which she has displayed on the wall as well as other inspiring phrases and quotes, including “Integrity is doing the right thing even when no one is watching,” by C.S. Lewis.

Thimons also strives to instill a different value every month. For March, it’s forgiveness.

She talks to them about Jesus and says “Jesus lives in them so they need to take care of their bodies.” She tells them “if you do what is right you will feel good and that lying weighs you down.”

As they line up to leave for the day, she helps them zip their coats or tie their shoes … and then makes sure to send them off with a hug.

“I have always been a hugger,” says Thimons. “I hug everyone. It is something I have always done. I feel like it gives them a bit of self worth and self confidence. I do love them, and that is one way to show it.”

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .