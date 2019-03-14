Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills man wanted by Washington Township picked up on assault charge | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Penn Hills man wanted by Washington Township picked up on assault charge

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, March 14, 2019 9:48 p.m
878882_web1_HandcuffsBack

59 minutes ago

A Penn Hills man accused of separate assaults Wednesday was arrested that night in Penn Hills.

Daniel R. Recklein, 34, was arrested on charges of simple assault, attempted strangulation and harassment stemming from a case there.

Washington Township police allege that Recklein hit a woman there also on Wednesday.

He allegedly hit a woman passenger in his vehicle stopped near the intersection of Routes 780 and 380 in the township, police allege.

According to online court records, police have a warrant to charge Recklein with simple assault and harassment.

On Thursday, Recklein was arraigned on the Penn Hills charges and sent to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh in lieu of $9,000 bond pending a March 25 preliminary hearing.

A Washington Township sergeant said Recklein will be arraigned in connection with that incident once he’s released from jail on the Penn Hills charges.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.