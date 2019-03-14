Penn Hills man wanted by Washington Township picked up on assault charge

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Penn Hills man accused of separate assaults Wednesday was arrested that night in Penn Hills.

Daniel R. Recklein, 34, was arrested on charges of simple assault, attempted strangulation and harassment stemming from a case there.

Washington Township police allege that Recklein hit a woman there also on Wednesday.

He allegedly hit a woman passenger in his vehicle stopped near the intersection of Routes 780 and 380 in the township, police allege.

According to online court records, police have a warrant to charge Recklein with simple assault and harassment.

On Thursday, Recklein was arraigned on the Penn Hills charges and sent to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh in lieu of $9,000 bond pending a March 25 preliminary hearing.

A Washington Township sergeant said Recklein will be arraigned in connection with that incident once he’s released from jail on the Penn Hills charges.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .