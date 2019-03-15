Police arrest man accused of robbing Leechburg Sunoco

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A man accused of robbing a Leechburg Sunoco and making off with $70 late Tuesday was carrying a newspaper clipping about the robbery when he was arrested.

Leechburg Officer in Charge Jason Schaeffer said Travis M. Haun of Leechburg had the clipping in his back pocket when Schaeffer and other officers apprehended him about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

“He actually handed it to me,” Schaeffer said.

Police accuse Haun, 36, of going to the Sunoco at 265 Market St. late Tuesday, hopping the counter and stealing money from the register.

Haun didn’t show a weapon, but made threatening remarks to the clerk, saying “his life wasn’t worth it” and to “back up before he does something,” according to a criminal complaint. He then ran off.

About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police received an anonymous tip that Haun was at an apartment on Market Street. Officers went there and took him into custody without incident.

“He was very cooperative,” Schaeffer said. “He knew I was coming to get him. He had intentions on turning himself in; it’s just he didn’t make it that far.”

Parks Township police Sgt. John Arce and Kiski Township police Sgt. Christian A. Disciscio helped with the arrest.

Haun was being held at the Armstrong County Jail Friday afternoon after failing to post $50,000 bond.

He is charged with robbery, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, theft, and receiving stolen property.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .