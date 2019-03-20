Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Springdale students’ empty dishes raise money for food bank | TribLIVE.com
First responder describes 'chaotic' scene at Rose shooting, said he attempted CPR
Valley News Dispatch

Springdale students’ empty dishes raise money for food bank

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 3:02 p.m
908859_web1_vnd-emptybowls02-032119
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Senior Alysha Scherbs, 17, serves soup during Springdale High School’s Empty Dish Luncheon on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
908859_web1_vnd-emptybowls01-032119
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Special education teacher Carly Simmen picks out a bowl during Springdale High School’s Empty Dish Luncheon on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
908859_web1_vnd-emptybowls03-032119
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Junior Justus Cowfer, 17, serves soup to English teacher Keely Grover during Springdale High School’s Empty Dish Luncheon on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
908859_web1_vnd-emptybowls04-032119
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Clay bowls made by students are displayed during Springdale High School’s Empty Dish Luncheon on Wednesday, March 20,2019.

About an hour ago

Springdale Junior-Senior High School students got a chance to give back to their teachers and their community on Wednesday with their annual Empty Dish Luncheon.

The event, formerly called the Empty Bowl Luncheon, was expanded this year to include mugs and other dishes. The school’s art class created the mugs and the family and consumer sciences class made all of the food for the luncheon that benefits the Lower Valley Community Food Bank in Springdale.

Mugs are sold for $7 to staff and faculty who are then served soup and salad by the students.

“I honestly think it’s really helpful,” said junior Justus Cowfer, 17. “There are families that don’t have enough.”

Junior Marina McCutcheon, 16, said it makes her feel good to know she created something for a good cause.

“It’s really kind of inspiring,” she said. “It starts with just a slab of clay.”

Students spend almost an entire semester planning the event and, then, about a week preparing the food. This year, they served chicken tortellini and chipotle black bean soups along with a salad bar, drinks and light desserts. The luncheon typically brings in around $350 for the food bank.

“We make everything from scratch,” said Melissa Leger, the family and consumer sciences teacher. “I just think it’s a great thing.”

Senior Jaden Domaratz, 18, said she’s always loved ceramics and creating the bowls to raise money for the local food bank is extra special.

“It’s a great feeling knowing I’m creating something not just to get graded on it,” she said.

Art teacher Heidi Charlton said she likes the collaboration that the two classes have with each other on the project.

“We feel that it brings our school together by doing activities together so kids can see that it goes across the board in education and not just one area,” Charlton said.

English teacher Keely Grover said the luncheon is great for the teachers because they don’t have to worry about packing a lunch and it teaches the kids how to give back.

“We look forward to this every year,” she said. “The food’s always delish.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.