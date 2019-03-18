Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Police: Men driving with cocaine, pot on Route 28 in South Buffalo | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Police: Men driving with cocaine, pot on Route 28 in South Buffalo

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, March 18, 2019 3:01 p.m
898421_web1_Police-lights

About an hour ago

Two men were arrested Saturday night after state police said they were driving on Route 28 with illegal drugs.

State police said Fabian Fitzroy Douglas and James Pierre Louis had more than a half-ounce of cocaine and more than a pound of marijuana when they were pulled over about 9:15 p.m. in South Buffalo. Douglas was driving, according to a criminal complaint.

The men planned to sell the drugs to people in New Bethlehem, Clarion County, the complaint said.

Both men remained in the Armstrong County Jail Monday afternoon after failing to post bail. They are charged with numerous drug offenses.

Douglas, 37, of Penn Hills, is being held on $40,000 bail. Louis, 42, of Pittsburgh, is being held on $10,000, according to online court records.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

