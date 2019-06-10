Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tarentum Bridge continues to attract peregrine falcons | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum Bridge continues to attract peregrine falcons

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas
1266158_web1_VND-PeregrineBabies-060919
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Two of three young peregrine falcons sit at a nesting box on the Tarentum Bridge on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

24 minutes ago

It’s been said before, but something continues to be mighty attractive about the Tarentum Bridge to the peregrine falcon.

The current pair is raising three young falcons in a special nest box under the bridge deck.

This is the fourth time that the once endangered raptor has successfully raised young at the Tarentum Bridge.

Peregrine falcons are the fastest animal on earth — clocked at 200 mph in a dive.

In 2012 and 2014, a falcon pair, which included Hope, raised two birds each year. Hope has since moved on, and is the current female reigning at the nest high up on the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral of Learning in Oakland.

Then the Pennsylvania Game Commission and PennDOT installed a special nest box on the Tarentum Bridge in the hope of attracting more attempts at nesting.

Single birds hung around the bridge with no reports of successful nesting activity.

Then last year, a new pair of peregrines successfully raised three young birds.

This year’s young falcons were first spotted last week, according to Rob Protz of Brackenridge.

Protz, a longtime monitor of the falcons for the state game commission said the ample pigeon population might have something to do with two different peregrine pairs frequenting and nesting at the bridge. Peregrine falcons prey on pigeons.

That’s even though there seem to be fewer pigeons there now than in 2012, he noted. But the population is still present.

Just last week, Protz spotted a white dove, likely a homing pigeon, flying to the bridge.

“As soon as that dove came close to the bridge, both falcons took off after it like it a big red ‘x’ on its back,” he said.

The female didn’t go far and stayed behind with her young at the nest box. Then, 20 minutes later, the male peregrine came back to the nest with a food delivery.

Area birders have been stopping at the bridge to get a look at the youngsters, which could start to fly in the next week or so. Then the young birds will stick around the bridge and their parents for the next two months learning to become expert fliers and hunters.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, [email protected] or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.