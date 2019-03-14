Trib launches ‘Bonus Strip’ reward program for readers

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Trib Total Media is partnering with Ad-A-Note to offer readers and advertisers an innovative and rewarding twist on sticky-note advertising.

“The Bonus Strip” pilot program will start Thursday in the Valley News Dispatch edition of the Tribune-Review.

The Bonus Strip is a 7-inch sticky note on the cover of the newspaper that will offer readers high-value coupons of 50 percent off, buy one get one free, or free-with-no-purchase-necessary deals at participating businesses.

“As we continue our commitment to deliver the most accurate and up-to-date news to our readers and subscribers, this Bonus Strip concept is designed to give them even more value,” Trib Total Media President and CEO Jennifer Bertetto said. “We believe our readers deserve the best, and this pilot program will help both our readers and our local businesses.”

During the 13-week pilot program, Trib Total Media will give away a special prize each week — the initial prize is a 50-inch television. Every Bonus Strip will have a number on the back, and a winning number will be drawn the following week and displayed on that week’s Bonus Strip.

The stickers will be displayed on the newspapers each Thursday, from March 14 through June 6, pending an official launch this summer across multiple platforms.

“We appreciate restaurants/businesses like Longhorn, Subway, Pittsburgh Puzzle Room, Papa John’s, DQ Grill & Chill, Donut Connection, Bob’s Sub and Sam’s Club for participating,” Bertetto said.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .