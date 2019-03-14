Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Washington Township crash injures woman when car goes over hillside | TribLIVE.com
Valley News Dispatch

Washington Township crash injures woman when car goes over hillside

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, March 14, 2019 9:02 p.m

4 minutes ago

Washington Township police are investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon along Route 380 in which one car went over a hillside, trapping the driver.

Sgt. Jason Montgomery said a Parks Township man driving a pickup truck crossed in front of a Washington Township woman, and the collision forced her car partway down a hillside near a small creek.

A third car wasn’t involved in that crash but was hit by items thrown from the pickup’s bed.

The accident occurred just after 3 p.m. at a red light along Route 380 at Wilma Drive.

Police said Debra Nemeth, 66, of Washington Township, was driving a 2011 Lincoln that went over the hillside. Glen Klingensmith, 61, of Parks Township, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup the crossed in front of her, according to Montgomery.

The Lincoln was hit on the right front, spun and hit a guardrail, collapsing about 10 feet of it, Montgomery said. The car continued over the hillside.

A rescue crew had to remove the driver’s door to free Nemeth.

Montgomery said she appeared to have moderate injuries. Nemeth was driven to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, where her condition wasn’t available Thursday evening.

As a result of the crash, items the truck’s bed flew out and struck a car stopped at a stop sign at Beemer Lane, which is directly across from Wilma Drive.

Police said the car was driven by Michigan man, who wasn’t injured. Montgomery said damage to the car was cosmetic.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

