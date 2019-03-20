Witness: Gunshot residue ‘inconclusive’ for Frazer woman charged in husband’s death

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Closing arguments are scheduled in Allegheny County Court on Thursday morning for a Frazer woman accused of killing her husband two years ago after they argued about money and her having burned a casserole.

Teresa Drum, 40, is charged with the Feb. 27, 2017 homicide of her husband, Dennis Drum Sr., and tampering with evidence. The non-jury trial started Monday morning before Judge Jill Rangos. The judge will render a verdict after hearing closing arguments by the defense and prosecution.

Drum did not testify in her own defense and her attorney called no other witnesses.

On Wednesday, Allegheny County firearms expert Jason Very testified Dennis Drum, then 42, was killed by a single shot from Drum’s own 9mm Ruger semiautomatic. Drum died in the couple’s Crawford Run Road house.

Prosecutors allege Teresa Drum took a photo of her dead husband, sent it to a friend on Facebook, showered and called 911 about 11 minutes after the shot was fired.

Gunshot residue testing on Dennis Drum showed some tiny particles, mostly on the back of Drum’s left hand, but the same test was “inconclusive” for Teresa Drum, according to Dan Wolfe, Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office scientist.

Assistant District Attorneys Kevin Chernosky and Bill Petulla then rested their case.

Defense attorney Lisa Middleman cross-examined the prosecution’s witnesses but presented no witnesses.

Teresa Drum told Judge Rangos that she decided not to testify.

“The commonwealth has the burden of proof. The defendant doesn’t has to testify,” Rangos said in a courtroom filled with, attorneys, staff and Dennis Drum’s relatives.

Closing arguments are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Thursday in Rangos’ third-floor courtroom.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.