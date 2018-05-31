Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg Area High School Class of 2018

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
From left, Leechburg seniors Cameron Davies (Robert Morris University), Christian Hack (Carlow University) and Makenzie Fello (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) gathered in the school library for a photo before commencement on May 31, 2018.
Joyce Hanz I Tribune-Review
From left, Leechburg seniors Cameron Davies (Robert Morris University), Christian Hack (Carlow University) and Makenzie Fello (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) gathered in the school library for a photo before commencement on May 31, 2018.
From left, Leechburg Area High School seniors Kiley Aber (Carlow University) and Mikayla Lovelace (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) share a laugh before commencement on May 31, 2018.
Joyce Hanz I Tribune-Review
From left, Leechburg Area High School seniors Kiley Aber (Carlow University) and Mikayla Lovelace (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) share a laugh before commencement on May 31, 2018.

Here is the Leechburg Area High School Class of 2018:

Kiley Renee Aber, Nicholas Ryan Albert, Hannah Leigh Berry, Brandyn Carson Bowser, Phillip Edward Carlson, De'Vonte Lamari Commodore, Travis John Cousins, Cameron Ann Davies, Haley Nicole DeCapite, Donovan Lee Dixon, Kelly Josina Elliott, Makenzie Marie Fello, Trent William Foster, Joshua Joseph Gasbarro, Christian Michael Hack

Summer Elizabeth Heasley, Michael Anthony Herbinko, Alexander Cameron Holt, Samantha Renee Hoover, Nathan Joseph Ignatz, Chaise Giavoni Iusi, Corey Garrett Kerecz, Daesha Rene Knight, Kaylee Rene Marie Krassman, Tyler James Leech, Mikayla Minnae Lovelace, Kendra Elizabeth Lutheran, Alexander Payne Majocha, Sean Levi Mason

Tara Caitlyn May, John Michael McCollough, Matthew Richard McCorkle, Jasmine Victoria McCracken, Corrine Ashley Moore, Ashley Elizabeth Palmer. Emma Grace Peterman, Morgan Elizabeth Pierce, Joseph David Price, Brittany Nicole Robilio, Monica Jo Robinson, Dylan Thomas Salsgiver, Christian Alexander Schrecengost, Ariana Bree Scott, Megan Nicole Shea

Alyssa Marie Shinko, Christopher Lee Slifer, Dillon Ray Springer, Haley Elizabeth Stull, Zachary John Thomas, Cassidy Rose Waltz, Elijah David Washlaski, Laren Shae Williamson, Chase Daniel Wirick, Antonio Lee Yurjevich

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me