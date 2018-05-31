Leechburg Area High School Class of 2018
Here is the Leechburg Area High School Class of 2018:
Kiley Renee Aber, Nicholas Ryan Albert, Hannah Leigh Berry, Brandyn Carson Bowser, Phillip Edward Carlson, De'Vonte Lamari Commodore, Travis John Cousins, Cameron Ann Davies, Haley Nicole DeCapite, Donovan Lee Dixon, Kelly Josina Elliott, Makenzie Marie Fello, Trent William Foster, Joshua Joseph Gasbarro, Christian Michael Hack
Summer Elizabeth Heasley, Michael Anthony Herbinko, Alexander Cameron Holt, Samantha Renee Hoover, Nathan Joseph Ignatz, Chaise Giavoni Iusi, Corey Garrett Kerecz, Daesha Rene Knight, Kaylee Rene Marie Krassman, Tyler James Leech, Mikayla Minnae Lovelace, Kendra Elizabeth Lutheran, Alexander Payne Majocha, Sean Levi Mason
Tara Caitlyn May, John Michael McCollough, Matthew Richard McCorkle, Jasmine Victoria McCracken, Corrine Ashley Moore, Ashley Elizabeth Palmer. Emma Grace Peterman, Morgan Elizabeth Pierce, Joseph David Price, Brittany Nicole Robilio, Monica Jo Robinson, Dylan Thomas Salsgiver, Christian Alexander Schrecengost, Ariana Bree Scott, Megan Nicole Shea
Alyssa Marie Shinko, Christopher Lee Slifer, Dillon Ray Springer, Haley Elizabeth Stull, Zachary John Thomas, Cassidy Rose Waltz, Elijah David Washlaski, Laren Shae Williamson, Chase Daniel Wirick, Antonio Lee Yurjevich