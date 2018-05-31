Harrison cites owner of former Heights Plaza for numerous code violations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Harrison officials have identified numerous property maintenance violations at Harrison Town Center, which could rack up thousands of dollars in fines against the shopping center's owner.

Many of the problems would be readily apparent to anyone visiting the center, long known as Heights Plaza before its renaming.

They include sunken storm sewer grates, potholes, faded parking lot lines, broken sidewalks, burned out lights and broken and displaced curbs.

The plaza has gone downhill since a fire in its facade in December 2012, township Commissioner William Heasley said. Repairs and renovations have suffered from being done piece-meal and in a stop-and-go manner.

According to a letter sent by the township to the property's owner, the exterior of the building along Pacific Avenue/Marino Boulevard never was properly repaired following the fire. Building wrap and exterior materials there are deteriorating “in a way that contributes to the blighting of the property.”

“Obviously, we're very displeased with what's going on,” Heasley said. “It's been an ongoing headache for the township. We've done a number of things to get the owner to own up to his responsibilities and it's fallen on deaf ears. We usually get no response or phone calls back.”

A letter dated Wednesday was sent to plaza owner Wild Blue Management and its principal owner, Steve Kogut. The township has given Kogut's company 60 days to fix the numerous problems and bring the center into compliance.

Kogut could not be reached for comment.

Wild Blue Management bought the shopping center in December 2003 for $20.5 million. It opened in November 1955.

The township has issued citations to try to force his hand, Heasley said.

“We're trying to get something done with that,” he said. “It's an eyesore in the township.”

Under township ordinances, each violation carries a penalty of up to $1,000. “Each day that the violations continue constitutes a separate offense for each violation,” the letter states.

Kogut has 30 days in which to request a hearing, after which the township's findings become final.

The plaza consists of three properties, identified as 1800-1810 Union Ave., 1703-1721 Union Ave. and generally on Union Avenue.

At 1800-1810 Union Ave., violations also include:

• In the parking lot, sunken storm sewer grates; potholes; severely faded lines for parking spaces, handicapped spaces, directional arrows and lane markings; burned out lights; and broken and displaced curbs.

Sections of the parking lot need to be regraded and repaved to stop standing water from accumulating.

• Former pillar bases to the walkway roof are deteriorated, cracked and broken along the length of the property.

Some have been converted into bases for light poles. The remaining pillars should be repaired and converted or removed.

• The alley behind the property has deteriorated to the point that potholes render the area impassible to motor vehicles, present a safety hazard to pedestrians and motorists and allow standing water to accumulate. It needs to be regraded and repaved.

• The fence along the rear of the property is broken, bent and missing sections. It needs to be repaired and maintained.

• Graffiti along the back of the building needs to be removed.

• Exposed and deteriorating wiring along the back of the building should be repaired, covered and maintained.

• Large items such as couches, mattresses and motor vehicle seats have accumulated.

• Several vacant tenant spaces are in disrepair, containing rubbish and visible unsanitary conditions. Tenant spaces also need to be properly numbered.

• Sections of the roof are structurally unsound and leaking. Standing and dripping water and mold are visible in the space previously occupied by Dunham's sporting goods.

• Refuse and rubbish are blowing around the property and onto neighboring properties.

• Wires and electrical equipment are exposed at the base of pylon signs on Marino Boulevard.

Many of the same issues are noted at 1703-1721 Union Ave., which includes the empty space formerly occupied by CVS. The township says it found exposed wires there.

Also, a back wall in the alley was damaged when it was hit by a vehicle. It has not been repaired, and pieces of the brick and concrete continue to fall into the alley.

The township's letter notes that if the owner does not fix the problems, the township could hire someone or use its own employees to fix them. The township could file a claim against the properties for the cost plus a 10 percent penalty or take other action to recover the costs.

Heasley said he remembers when the plaza was built, and it was full of stores and activity. Many of the storefronts now are empty.

He blames poor management by the current owner for the state of the shopping center.

“They've lost a lot of stores. I don't see them coming back,” he said. “Who wants to take a chance coming into a place like that?”

Still, Heasley said there have been bright spots, including UPMC locating facilities there and a fitness center moving in. He's hoping for some progress.

“I hope the right owner comes onboard and brings in the right kind of stores and it goes back to some semblance of order and becomes a nice place to go in the township,” he said. “I'd hate to see it go by the wayside.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.