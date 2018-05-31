Man surrenders after standoff at Plum home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Plum man who caused a police standoff for about four hours in the 100 block of Coxcomb Hill Road on Thursday afternoon surrendered peacefully to police shortly after 6 p.m.

Roy Olsavsky, 49, is expected to be charged with making terroristic threats and harassment.

He was in the Plum police station early Thursday evening waiting for arraignment at the Allegheny County Jail later Thursday night, Plum police Chief Jeff Armstrong said.

County SWAT crew is on scene. Looks like they're planning their next move. pic.twitter.com/QdlgLnKLnK — Dillon Garrett Carr (@dillonswriting) May 31, 2018

Olsavsky started arguing with his wife Wednesday night and shut of internet service in the home, Armstrong said.

The wife, who works from home on the computer, then threatened to divorce him, police said.

"That was his breaking point," Armstrong said.

Olsavsky threatened to burn the house down and told his wife that he would shoot police if they came to the house, police said.

Some police have approached a house with rifles out. Authorities are not talking to media. pic.twitter.com/pFqbwPTvSn — Dillon Garrett Carr (@dillonswriting) May 31, 2018

Earlier Thursday, police tried to serve a warrant for Olsavsky's arrest at his home, and he repeated the threats, Armstrong said.

Olsavsky had at least three firearms in the house, which he refused to leave, the chief said.

An Allegheny County SWAT and neighboring police departments assisted the Plum force in the standoff.

An emergency responder tells me two Plum EMS ambulances were called to standby near the area as a safety precaution for police. Meanwhile, some police cars have left the scene. Still, none have spoke to media. pic.twitter.com/hqViqmbCp8 — Dillon Garrett Carr (@dillonswriting) May 31, 2018

Police were able to reach Olsavsky through a text message sent by a family member, and he came out of the home peacefully.

