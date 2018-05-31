Police say New Kensington chase suspect pretended to be asleep during arrest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Kensington man, who allegedly pretended to be in bed after leading police on a brief car and foot chase, will head to court to face drug, flight and gun charges.

Jadrian Race “Toochy” Wade, 24, of Woodmont Avenue was arrested April 29 and charged with felony counts of fleeing from police, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm while prohibited and related misdemeanor and summary offenses.

Wade waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. in New Kensington.

Wade evaded police as they attempted to stop his vehicle and wound up exiting the car and running to a house where he'd been living, according to court documents.

When police followed him inside, according to court documents, they found him lying on a mattress on the floor, covered with a blanket but still dressed as before.

Police said they originally spotted Wade at the corner of Seventh Street and Constitution Boulevard shortly before 8:30 p.m. after they had received a call about a suspicious vehicle possibly involved in a drug deal.

Police followed the vehicle, a red Ford Escape. They say the driver, later alleged to be Wade, twice failed to signal before making turns.

When police attempted to stop the car, they say Wade “began to speed up at a speed too fast for road conditions.”

The ensuing chase would take police to Taylor Avenue, where they say Wade left the car wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, red boxers and dreadlocks.

Police say they repeatedly called for Wade to stop, but that he instead jumped a fence and forced open the door to a home just blocks away on Woodmont Avenue.

Police said they found enough crack cocaine and marijuana in that home to charge Wade with the intent to distribute the drugs. Police say they also recovered a stolen .380-caliber handgun. Wade, who is a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Wade has a formal arraignment scheduled for Aug. 1 before Judge Rita D. Hathaway in Greensburg.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.