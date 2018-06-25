Washington Township man faces felony poaching charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A state game warden says in court documents that a Washington Township man had more than a dozen unlawfully taken whitetail deer carcasses in his home.

Corey Scott Wolford, 47, faces 12 felony counts of unlawful killing of big game and 28 related misdemeanor and summary charges.

Wolford waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday before District Judge Jason Buczak in Washington Township.

State Game Warden Michael Papinchak wrote in court documents that a warrant served at Wolford's Goldfinch Drive home May 3 found the parts of “16 individual and distinct whitetail deer.”

He also possessed the pelts of three illegally taken raccoons, the shell of a protected turtle and parts of three protected bird species, according to the court documents.

Papinchak wrote that Wolford “made statements that he had never tagged a deer he had killed, a statement supported by the finding of multiple licenses from various years all having unused tags still attached.”

Pennsylvania law requires a deer to be tagged immediately after killing and before the carcass is moved, according to Papinchak.

Wolford is free on bond. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 29 before Judge Rita Hathaway in Greensburg.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.