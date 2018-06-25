Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Buffalo Township couple settles suit with Nationwide over mistaken marijuana

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, June 25, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
Flowering hibiscus
Renaudsechet
Flowering hibiscus

Updated 4 hours ago

A partial settlement has been reached in federal lawsuits filed by a Buffalo Township couple whose flowering hibiscus plants were mistaken for marijuana last fall.

Edward Cramer and his wife, Audrey, both in their 60s, sued township police and a Nationwide Insurance agent. The couple allege they were handcuffed and forced to sit in the back of a township police car for hours while police searched their house and property for marijuana in October.

No marijuana was found and the couple was released without being charged.

Later that month, Nationwide sent the Cramers a policy notification claiming marijuana had been found growing on the property and, if the couple failed to remove the plants, Nationwide would cancel their insurance.

The Cramers are alleging use of excessive force, false arrest, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

According to federal court documents, the Cramers voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit against Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and its agent, Jonathan Yeamans, who had been contacted by the couple to file a claim involving storm damage.

Police say, after visiting the Cramers' property, Yeamans called them to report marijuana plants growing there. The plants he saw were flowering hibiscus, which has leaves that resemble those of marijuana plants.

The couple initially filed a lawsuit in Butler County Court, but the case was moved to federal court.

Cramer attorney Alexander H. Lindsay, Jr. said the couple and Nationwide entered into a confidential settlement.

“Nationwide is pleased to have resolved the matter without further litigation,” said Eric Hardgrove, Nationwide spokesman.

Both sides agreed not to discuss the agreement further, Lindsay said.

“This is a partial settlement. The case against Buffalo Township police is going forward,” Lindsay said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me