Expanding Freeport business makes customers' wishes the focus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dark Lock Productions is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. KGC Balloons 'N More is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Courtney Huth can be contacted at facebook.com/KGC-Balloons-N-More-1887241671575529 . The phone number is 724-295-3275.

An expanding business in Freeport is offering custom signs, apparel and now balloons and craft supplies.

Dark Lock Productions opened about a year ago along the 700 block of High Street.

This week, KGC Balloons 'N More opened inside the store co-owned by Tyler Huth, Corey Mickle and Shaun Visnesky.

The balloon and handmade crafts are the inspiration of Huth's wife, Courtney, and she is managing the store and making crafts for sale there.

KGC are the first letters of the couple's three children.

Tyler Huth is a lifelong resident of Freeport.

He believes the custom-item store meets needs in Freeport and in nearby Butler County.

“I'm very much for the renewal of Freeport. I'm part of the Renaissance group and business network,” Huth said.

Dark Lock Productions can make a variety of products, such as yard and store signs, party supplies and banners.

The store can also personalize apparel and screen-print T-shirts in colors of the customer's choice.

Lernersville and the Freeport School District are just two customers, Tyler Huth said.

Does KGC Balloons also offer customized items?

“Absolutely,” Courtney Huth added.

A native of Mars, she said she has long ago become an ardent supporter of Freeport and the area.

In addition to handmade crafts she makes, the store has balloons. Many, many balloons.

“There are about 15,000 latex and mylar balloons in stock, and we can get special orders in within 3 to 5 days,” she said.

In-stock mylar balloons are from 18 inches to almost 60 inches.

The customer can have lettering added.

Driving by the storefront gives people a sense of being in Pittsburgh's Strip District, where T-shirt vendors display their colorful options.

Dark Lock Productions understands that friendly vibe, so examples of its T-shirts wave like flags to customers, Tyler Huth said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.