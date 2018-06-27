Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi pressed to resign over protest comments

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Arnold residents and elected officials are calling for Mayor Karen Peconi to resign, and some plan to rally in front of city hall Thursday, after she shared insensitive posts on social media, including one that suggested that people protesting the police shooting of Antwon Rose should be sprayed with water cannons.

"It's time for her to go," Councilman Philip McKinley said Wednesday. "She needs to resign immediately."

Peconi has been under fire since she shared a video on her Facebook page of water cannons being used to disperse protesters elsewhere and made subsequent comments about the video.

"We need one of these for tomorrow," she wrote in a comment beneath the video, apparently referring to planned protests in Pittsburgh over Rose's killing.

Later she wrote "bring the hoses" and disparaged people participating in a weekday morning protest.

"None of them work. That's how they can do this at 7 a.m. ... Very sad," Peconi wrote.

Peconi issued an email apology for her comments early Wednesday, and her Facebook page has since been deleted.

Attempts to reach Peconi directly for comment were unsuccessful.

"I love this community," said Peconi's apology, issued at 1 a.m. Wednesday. "I would do anything for the people here. I don't take my position as Mayor lightly and deeply regret the comments I made on Facebook. It was never my intention to offend anyone and, for those who I offended, I am sincerely sorry."

The mayor serves as one of the city's five council members. McKinley and the other members — Joseph Bia, Anthony "Butch" Sgalio and Deborah Vernon — were critical of Peconi's apology, saying her statement wasn't enough.

Bia on Tuesday called on Peconi to resign as mayor, saying her Facebook comments are a "huge negative mark on our city." He reaffirmed that Wednesday.

"The apology that she wrote — it does nothing for me," Bia said. "I think that she should really look deep within herself and do what's right."

The apology didn't sit well with Vernon, either, who also said it may be time for Peconi to resign.

"I'm glad that she is sorry to anyone that she offended but this, to me, isn't much of an apology ... not for the damage that was done," Vernon said.

Sgalio, although not calling outright for Peconi's resignation, said her apology might not be enough.

"If you were on the other end of it would you believe it?" Sgalio said. "Too little, too late."

Council members also weren't happy to hear about additional pictures and videos shared by Peconi on Facebook in the past, which seem to indicate anti-Muslim and pro-Confederate ideals, among other beliefs.

One picture obtained by the Tribune-Review from Peconi's now deleted Facebook page shows a picture of the Twin Towers burning, with the caption, "How did we go from this to being afraid of offending Muslims?" Another takes aim at former President Barack Obama, calling him an "imposter."

Bia, who was shown the posts by a reporter, said he doesn't want to associate with a person who shares those views.

Vernon, also shown the posts by a reporter, said elected officials who express questionable ideals have no place in any community.

"I don't see how she can represent the city and all of its citizens ... I'm appalled," she said.

The comments from Bia and Vernon are especially stinging since both ran for council on platforms of cooperating with Peconi and are seen as the mayor's closest political allies on council.

A rally calling for her resignation was scheduled for noon today in front of Arnold's city hall.

"We are demanding the immediate resignation of the mayor of Arnold, Pennsylvania, Mayor Karen Peconi," the Facebook event description states. "Why? Because she advocated violence against peaceful protesters and made racists comments."

More than 20 people had confirmed their attendance and more than 50 expressed interest in attending as of Wednesday afternoon.

Some Arnold residents on Wednesday had mixed views about whether Peconi should resign and her apology.

Desiree Fancher, 27, said she doesn't think the posts warrant Peconi's resignation but said she should do more than issue an emailed apology.

"I think a public apology would be required, for her to at least walk around to people's houses and apologize for making comments like that," she said.

Gary and Denise Grzybek said the mayor should resign. They said the posts were "childish" and "totally uncalled for."

"Being in a political office, she should have known better," Gary Grzybek, 64, said. "People in that position have to have an open mind and she seems to have a one-sided mind and that's it."

Tammy Booker, 47, also said the mayor should resign.

"You are our mayor. You are representing all of the people that live in your town," she said. "It's just very embarrassing."

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.