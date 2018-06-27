Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny Valley approves 2 percent tax hike, no furloughs

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Springdale Jr./Sr. High School
Google
Springdale Jr./Sr. High School

Updated 20 hours ago

The Allegheny Valley School Board approved its 2018-19 budget with a 2 percent tax increase.

After public outcry over proposed staff cuts in the budget presented this month, officials decided to rework the numbers and add a tax increase instead.

The $23 million budget was approved in a 5-4 vote.

Voting for the budget were President Antonio Pollino, Vice President Glenna Renaldi, Elizabeth Moretti, Stephen Puskar and Shawn Whelan.

Directors voting against were Joelle McFarland, Larry Pollick, James Gaschler and Donald Rocco.

The tax millage increases from 20.3494 mills to 20.8377 mills, which will equal an increase of a little more than $40 for the average property owner in the district.

Officials also took $46,650 out of the capital reserve fund and a little more than $400,000 from the technology reserve fund to balance the budget.

There were no staff cuts.

One teacher, a high school social studies teacher, took advantage of an early retirement incentive offered by the district. Her position will not be filled with a new hire but, instead, will be filled by a current teacher, district spokeswoman Jan Zastawniak said.

The school board reversed its decision to furlough junior-senior high Assistant Principal Peter Simpson, technology teacher John McDermott and elementary teacher Kelly Slomka after residents ranging from current students to retirees turned out to support the trio at the school board's June 12 meeting.

Officials have previously said the biggest expenses are salaries, pension costs, technology, special education and safety measures.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

