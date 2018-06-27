Police: Tarentum sports car driver could have killed 2 officers directing traffic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police say a Tarentum man could have killed two police officers directing traffic around a house fire June 14 with his reckless driving.

William Lewis, 32, of 10th Avenue, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and related charges as a result.

Police say that Tarentum police were directing traffic around a house fire on Butler Street.

Officers say while they were working to keep traffic moving, they heard tires squealing and saw smoke coming from beneath a yellow Chevrolet Corvette. Several motorists, according to court documents, were trying to turn the officers' attention to that Corvette.

Lewis was behind the wheel, according to police, who say they saw his car shifting left and right in its lane while Lewis revved the engine, spinning his tires.

Police told the Lewis to pull over, according to court documents, and he responded by again revving the engine and pulling away. According to court documents, Lewis stopped his car behind a Tarentum police car, but not until after nearly hitting two officers.

“Due to its speed, I am confident that had this vehicle hit me or Officer (Kurt Jendrejewski) we would have suffered serious bodily injury or death,” Detective Sgt. Mark Glogowski wrote in court documents.

Lewis apparently told officers he could not be arrested, only charged with reckless driving. Officers disagreed and placed him in custody.

Lewis also is charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering another person and related charges.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Carolyn Bengel Wednesday in Brackenridge.

Lewis is free on bond while awaiting an as-yet unscheduled formal arraignment in Pittsburgh.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.