Alle-Kiski Valley residents enjoying extended heat wave, but caution must be practiced

• Check on those who may be more sensitive to high temperatures, such as infants and young children, people 65 or older and people with chronic medical conditions.

• Limit your outdoor activity to mornings and evenings and rest often in the shade.

• Outdoor workers should drink between two and four cups of water every hour while working.

• Stay indoors in air conditioning as much as possible.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health offers these tips to avoid becoming a heat casualty:

Candice Lockett, of New Kensington, had claimed the last remaining inches of shade along the river side of Tarentum's spray park Sunday afternoon.

Her 4-year-old grandson, Ezio, ran through spouts of water as they grew from the ground or fell from above.

Tyler Labella and Trevon Wilson, both 14 and from Tarentum, walked along East Fourth Avenue in their swimsuits, on their way to the spray park.

Sidney and Rose Houser, of Lower Burrell, sat along the Leechburg Road side of Glen's Custard, the sun slowly climbing their legs and erasing their scant shade as they quickly tackled large espresso bean custard cones before the heat could melt them.

An afternoon concert at Burrell Lake Park looked nearly unattended half-an-hour into the show. People were there, it turns out, but all of them were hiding in the shade of nearby trees and buildings, leaving the grass in front of the stage completely empty.

It seems almost everyone in the Alle-Kiski Valley had one goal Sunday: find a way to beat the heat.

Temperatures climbed above 90 degrees by mid-afternoon, with a high in the Valley of 92 degrees.

The National Weather Service warned that the temperature may actually feel more like 105 at times, and cautioned people to be careful about what they chose to do outside.

Still, that didn't stop Lockett and her grandson, or the dozens of other kids and families running about the spray park, from putting on their swimsuits and heading outside for a little splashing and not a little sun.

“This is a great, free way to cool off,” Lockett said. “It makes the kids get their exercise and they'll sleep good tonight, so it's a win-win.”

Nor did it stop the Housers from getting their Sunday custard.

“This is what we do every Sunday in the summers,” Rose Houser said. “All the little custard stands are my favorite part of living in the Valley. I'm not going to let a hot day keep me from my custard.”

Still, not everyone was able to find a way to cool off.

According to UPMC spokeswoman Gloria Kreps, 10 people were treated for heat-related injuries at their Mercy hospital location in Pittsburgh in the 24 hours leading up to Sunday evening.

New Kensington's Busy Beaver hardware store still had air conditioners for sale as of 6 p.m. Sunday, though employees said they can sell out fast when the week ahead shows a long stretch of hot days.

The forecast shows high temperatures at or near 90 degrees for most of the week. Forecasts also include the potential for dangerous levels of ozone in the air over the next several days, and as a result the state Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality alert for Sunday that extends into the week.

“The combination of the heat and the increase in humidity are likely to contribute to higher ozone levels across much of the Commonwealth, which is why the DEP is issuing an Air Quality Action Day,” the agency said in a release.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.