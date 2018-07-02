Leechburg residents earn top employee awards from Pittsburgh Veterans Healthcare System

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Leechburg residents won top employee awards from the Pittsburgh Veterans Healthcare System.

John Forina and Rebecca Knapp received Gold and Silver awards, respectively, from the Veterans Administration.

In addition to being lauded for how they perform their respective jobs, both perform extensive volunteer activities.

Forina is a licensed practical nurse in the transitional care unit in O'Hara. He was honored for his work with the men and women who have had surgery or other hospitalization and need to get ready to return home or to be transferred to another facility.

Among other things, Forina devised an emergency evacuation plan for patients.

The VA also said he elevated the image of the VA by putting a tourniquet on a man whose arm was amputated."I'm not a hero," he said. "I am happy to work with these veterans every day. They are my guys. I only started on Feb. 17. And now this," Forina said.

He is a volunteer firefighter with West Leechburg and previously with the Leechburg Fire Department and a certified diver.

He volunteers with the Keystone Paralyzed Veterans of America, Lions Club, Friends of Gettysburg, assists at a local cemetery and Leechburg's Pink Day, as well as the borough's cat and kitten stray colony rescue group.

Nursing is a second career for Forina. Previously he was a funeral director for 19 years.

Knapp, who is a 10-year Army veteran including service in the first Gulf War, is a veteran's service representative.

She is also a volunteer female veterans coordinator and military sexual trauma volunteer coordinator.She works at the Pittsburgh office.

The Texas native who has lived in Leechburg about a dozen years routinely makes overseas calls to confirm veteran records and make sure people are eligible for full benefits.

She also helps women who have been sexually abused in uniform and need benefits and referral for help.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Chuck_Biedka.