Valley News Dispatch

Charges against accused Blessed Sacrament burglar moving forward

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, July 2, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
Jeffrey Rahiem Chambers
Allegheny County Jail
Jeffrey Rahiem Chambers

A Pittsburgh man will head to court on charges he broke into a Harrison Township school before leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen car.

Jeffrey Rahiem Chambers Jr., 36, of Langfitt Street, is charged with felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass and mischief, receiving stolen property, fleeing police custody and related charges.

Chambers waived his right to a preliminary hearing on those charges Wednesday before District Judge Carolyn Bengel in Brackenridge.

According to court documents, police received a burglary alarm from Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament School, along Montana Avenue, just before midnight on June 12.

When officers responded they arrived in time to see a man, later alleged to be Chambers, exit the school before running away.

Police say they next saw Chambers leaving the parking lot of Children's Community Pediatrics, Pacific Avenue, in a stolen SUV. When officers began to follow that SUV, Chambers again fled.

During the ensuing chase, Chambers blew through several stop signs and a stop light before driving through a grass strip onto Freeport Road.

Police say Chambers drove from Freeport Road to Burtner Road, blew through two more stop signs, before nearly colliding with two vehicles as he made his way onto and off Route 28.

Chambers left Route 28 at the Tarentum exit and took Bull Creek Road to the Route 908 extension before crashing into a sign at a cemetery.

Police say Chambers then fled through the cemetery into the woods. Officers found Chambers “crouched down in the woods attempting to hide,” according the court documents. Police say Chambers had a ski mask around his neck and a screwdriver in his pocket.

When officers returned to the school, they determined Chambers had entered the building by pushing an air conditioning unit through a window. Police say he broke through an office door window before rummaging through the office, damaging several items.

“It also appeared that he was attempting to get into the closet where the safe is by using one of the school's fire extinguishers,” police wrote in court documents.

Chambers is currently lodged in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond and ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for July 23 in Pittsburgh.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

click me