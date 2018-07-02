Closing of Indiana Township road for bridge work delayed 1 week
Updated 52 minutes ago
A project to replace a bridge along Little Deer Creek Valley Road in Indiana Township will begin a week later than scheduled, giving motorists who use the bridge another week until a seven-mile detour takes effect.
Work will begin on the bridge spanning a tributary to Little Deer Creek on July 16, Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners announced Monday when work had been scheduled to begin.
The work is now expected to be complete in late August.
When work starts, traffic will be detoured along Creighton Russellton, Creighton Run, Butler Logan, Tawney Run and Hite roads.
The bridge is one of 558 being replaced across the state under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.