Valley News Dispatch

Former Tarentum Mayor Carl Magnetta dead at 79

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, July 2, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
Former Tarentum Mayor Carl Magnetta and his wife, Barbara, at their Cedar Street home on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Former Tarentum Mayor Carl Magnetta and his wife, Barbara, at their Cedar Street home on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
Carl Magnetta
Carl Magnetta
Former longtime councilman and Tarentum Mayor Carl Magnetta, 2013
Submitted
Former longtime councilman and Tarentum Mayor Carl Magnetta, 2013

Updated 1 hour ago

Former Tarentum Mayor Carl Magnetta Jr. has died.

Magnetta, 79, died Sunday night, his daughter, Carrie Fox, said Monday.

A Tarentum native, Magnetta was in public office in his hometown for 30 years, first on council beginning in 1964 and later as mayor. He lost his bid for re-election as mayor in 2017.

During an interview in February, Magnetta, a Democrat, called losing the election "a blessing," noting he hadn't realized the pressure he was under until he was out of office.

Magnetta and his wife, Barbara, were married for more than 59 years. They had three children.

Magnetta will be remembered as being "Mr. Tarentum," said state Sen. Jim Brewster. Magnetta and Brewster worked together to get a grant that went toward the construction of the borough's spray park at Riverview Memorial Park.

"It's clear that Carl loved Tarentum and the people who lived there. He dedicated his life to service and putting the people first," Brewster said. "Tarentum today is a better place because of Carl's service and it was my honor to know and work with him on local projects, including the spray park."

State Rep. Frank Dermody was saddened upon hearing of Magnetta's passing.

"So sorry to hear of the passing of Carl Magnetta of Tarentum," he said on Twitter. "A good friend and a good mayor. My thoughts are with Barbara and the Magnetta family. RIP Carl."

Magnetta worked for the Valley News Dispatch, holding several positions over 24 years. After the newspaper, he worked for the Allegheny County Housing Authority.

Magnetta and his wife ran Joan's Kiln Korner in Tarentum from 1988 to 2013. It was started by Barbara Magnetta's sister, Joan Golgan, who died in 1984.

Tarentum history buff Cindy Homburg, a longtime friend of Magnetta, said he was driven by a love for his hometown.

"I love this town. I love the people," Magnetta said in February. "I tried to do things to help people. I enjoyed doing it. That's why I did it."

Funeral information was not yet available.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

