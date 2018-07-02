West Deer man facing charges from three separate burglaries

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A West Deer man is facing multiple burglary charges after police say he stole from several township residents late last year.

The charges against Eric Steven Regalski, 31, of Crestwood Drive, include three felony counts each of burglary, trespassing and theft.

Regalski waived his right to a preliminary hearing last Wednesday before District Judge Tom Swan in West Deer. He is free on nonmonetary bond with a formal arraignment scheduled for Aug. 10 in Pittsburgh.

According to court documents, West Deer police were dispatched Oct. 27 to Rickenbach Road after a caller reported seeing a man walking in and out of the woods on a trail at the end of the street and that two new bicycles were lying by the trail. Police said the two bicycles were worth about $1,100.

On Nov. 30, a gold ring, change and scatch-off tickets were reported stolen from a McIntyre Road home and a Stihl chainsaw was stolen from a construction trailer parked in the area of Crouse Run, court documents show.

Police arrested Regalski at his West Deer home on Jan. 18.

He initially denied that he had been at the McIntyre Road home, but later confessed to burglarizing it, police wrote in the court documents. Police said he told them he saw a front door open as he walked past.

“So, being the thief that I am, I went inside,” Regalski told police, according to court records.

When police asked Regalski about the missing chainsaw, they said he confessed to stealing it and other items from various sheds and trailers.

Regalski told police he had stolen so much property, he couldn't say exactly what all he had stolen or from where, according to court documents.

In February, police put fliers into the mailboxes of people who lived in Regalski's neighborhood, asking them if they had any missing items. Missing items reported included two firearms, a miter saw, a Turo lawn mower and bicycles.

The bikes were the pair police found by the trail off Rickenbach Road, and one of the missing firearms was found near the bikes, police said. Regalski admitted to stealing the items, according to police.

A search of sales records at Trade Your Stuff For Cash in Tarentum showed Regalski sold the chainsaw there in December, and he also sold the miter saw there, police said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.