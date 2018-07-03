Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Police: Richland woman threatened neighbors with a gun

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
Carol Marie Dillard
Allegheny County Jail
Carol Marie Dillard

A Richland Township woman will head to court after police say she threatened several people and fired a gun into the air last year.

Carol Marie Dillard, 53, of Community Center Drive, is facing one felony and four misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and eight misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Those charges were held for court by District Judge Tom Swan after a preliminary hearing in West Deer on June 27.

Police say, on July 23, 2017, they were sent to the Thomas Village Apartments complex in Richland after callers told 911 operators Dillard was armed and firing a handgun in the parking lot.

According to court documents, witnesses told police Dillard, while armed, threatened to “put one between [a victim's] eyes,” and told another person to “come out here and get some.”

The victim called 911 before grabbing her child and hiding to wait for officers, police say in court documents.

Another witness said she saw Dillard firing the weapon into the air before putting cloth rags on top of a car in the parking lot. Dillard allegedly shouted that those rags were covered in asbestos and that she didn't care if she were evicted from the apartment complex.

Police say that wasn't the first time they had encountered Dillard that day. They had previously responded when she called officers to report her neighbors entering her apartment and pouring gasoline on her clothing. Officers say in court documents they found no evidence of gasoline in the apartment or on her clothing.

Dillard also told police, they say in court documents, that her neighbors had been poisoning her for several months by putting pesticides in her apartment.

Officer say in court documents that “no evidence has been found to substantiate these claims.”

Dillard does have a valid carry permit issued by the Allegheny County Sheriff, according to police.

Dillard is currently lodged in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Pittsburgh for a formal arraignment on Aug. 10.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me