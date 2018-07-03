Police: Richland woman threatened neighbors with a gun

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Richland Township woman will head to court after police say she threatened several people and fired a gun into the air last year.

Carol Marie Dillard, 53, of Community Center Drive, is facing one felony and four misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and eight misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Those charges were held for court by District Judge Tom Swan after a preliminary hearing in West Deer on June 27.

Police say, on July 23, 2017, they were sent to the Thomas Village Apartments complex in Richland after callers told 911 operators Dillard was armed and firing a handgun in the parking lot.

According to court documents, witnesses told police Dillard, while armed, threatened to “put one between [a victim's] eyes,” and told another person to “come out here and get some.”

The victim called 911 before grabbing her child and hiding to wait for officers, police say in court documents.

Another witness said she saw Dillard firing the weapon into the air before putting cloth rags on top of a car in the parking lot. Dillard allegedly shouted that those rags were covered in asbestos and that she didn't care if she were evicted from the apartment complex.

Police say that wasn't the first time they had encountered Dillard that day. They had previously responded when she called officers to report her neighbors entering her apartment and pouring gasoline on her clothing. Officers say in court documents they found no evidence of gasoline in the apartment or on her clothing.

Dillard also told police, they say in court documents, that her neighbors had been poisoning her for several months by putting pesticides in her apartment.

Officer say in court documents that “no evidence has been found to substantiate these claims.”

Dillard does have a valid carry permit issued by the Allegheny County Sheriff, according to police.

Dillard is currently lodged in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Pittsburgh for a formal arraignment on Aug. 10.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.