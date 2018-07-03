Freeport resident, dog escape apartment building fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Firefighters from four counties battled temperatures hovering around 80 degrees Tuesday night as they fought an apartment building fire in downtown Freeport.

The fire heavily damaged the interior of 511 Market St., just two blocks from the Freeport Fire Department.Officials called for manpower from 11 departments from Armstrong, Alle­gheny, Westmoreland and Butler counties to make sure there were enough firefighters to take turns fighting the flames. The cause was unknown Tuesday night.

A man and his dog were warned to get out of the building by employees and patrons of the Upper Deck bar. He was able to leave through the front entrance on Market Street.It's unclear whether anyone else was inside at the time or if anyone else occupied the apartments.

A Freeport police officer said it appeared everyone was out of the building. Firefighters remained on the scene well past 11 p.m.

“Manpower was needed on the night before the holiday,” said Freeport Fire Lt. Jeff Lowers, who was soaked with sweat from wearing the heavy protective turn-out gear in high temperatures.

Firefighters at the rear of the structure poured water onto flames, which were shooting from the windows on the second floor.

Freeport fire Chief Steve Warheit directed the fight from the front of the wood and brick building.

Smoke could be seen and smelled from miles away in the still night air.

Brian Christie of Market Street, Freeport, said he helped to bang on the doors on the first floor but there was too much smoke billowing out on the second floor to reach it.

Christie said a fellow volunteer cut his arm on glass from a downstairs door.Numerous Alle-Kiski fire units that were standing by at a fireworks display in Tarentum were called to the fire.

Eureka Fire Department's “squirt” unit, a fire cannon atop a ladder that can be controlled by an operator, was called in to help.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.