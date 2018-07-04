Fireworks likely set house on fire in Arnold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No one was injured in a blaze likely ignited by fireworks hitting the roof of an abandoned home at 1431 Third Ave. in Arnold early Wednesday.

The fire was discovered about 4 a.m. by Arnold police who searched for the origin of an odor of something burning. They found flames shooting out of the roof of one of the homes, according to Chris O'Leath, chief of Arnold No. 2 volunteer fire company.

The blaze started on the roof on 1431 Third Ave. and spread to another abandoned home nearby at 1433 Third Ave., he said.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal ruled the fire as accidental and likely caused by an errant firecracker that landed on the roof of 1431 Third Ave., according to O'Leath.

"The fire burned from the roof down into the rest of the home," he said. "We did not find real evidence of the fireworks at the home but we did find spent fireworks in the street and alley near the homes."

The fire was "stubborn," O'Leath said, which took firefighters at least 1 1/2 hours to get under control.

The first house was destroyed while damage was contained to the second home, he addded.

The volunteer Arnold firefighters battled two blazes practically back-to-back Tuesday night into Wednesday.

They assisted with an apartment fire in Freeport around 10 p.m. Tuesday. After returning to their stations with the fire trucks and equipment put away, they were called to the Third Avenue house fires.

"They are pretty well-spent out at fires for 11 hours and awake for well over 24 hours," O'Leath said.

"They all did a fantastic job," he added.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.