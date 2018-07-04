Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Fireworks likely set house on fire in Arnold

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 9:57 a.m.
Firefighters fight an early morning blaze at an abandoned home at 1431 Third Ave. in Arnold on July 4, 2018.
Courtesy of Chris O’Leath/Arnold No. 2
Firefighters fight an early morning blaze at an abandoned home at 1431 Third Ave. in Arnold on July 4, 2018.

Updated 1 hour ago

No one was injured in a blaze likely ignited by fireworks hitting the roof of an abandoned home at 1431 Third Ave. in Arnold early Wednesday.

The fire was discovered about 4 a.m. by Arnold police who searched for the origin of an odor of something burning. They found flames shooting out of the roof of one of the homes, according to Chris O'Leath, chief of Arnold No. 2 volunteer fire company.

The blaze started on the roof on 1431 Third Ave. and spread to another abandoned home nearby at 1433 Third Ave., he said.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal ruled the fire as accidental and likely caused by an errant firecracker that landed on the roof of 1431 Third Ave., according to O'Leath.

"The fire burned from the roof down into the rest of the home," he said. "We did not find real evidence of the fireworks at the home but we did find spent fireworks in the street and alley near the homes."

The fire was "stubborn," O'Leath said, which took firefighters at least 1 1/2 hours to get under control.

The first house was destroyed while damage was contained to the second home, he addded.

The volunteer Arnold firefighters battled two blazes practically back-to-back Tuesday night into Wednesday.

They assisted with an apartment fire in Freeport around 10 p.m. Tuesday. After returning to their stations with the fire trucks and equipment put away, they were called to the Third Avenue house fires.

"They are pretty well-spent out at fires for 11 hours and awake for well over 24 hours," O'Leath said.

"They all did a fantastic job," he added.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me